Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,145 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 423.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 146,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

LBRDK opened at $66.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

