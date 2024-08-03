Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,697 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after buying an additional 238,489 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 24.5% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $8,401,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100,431 shares in the company, valued at $133,629,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,748 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,636 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DFIN opened at $63.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 26.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

