Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Shares of BFAM opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 4,597 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $492,936.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

