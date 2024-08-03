Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $306.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.73.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $311.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.90. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $314.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after acquiring an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

