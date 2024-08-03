Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Issued By B. Riley

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEV. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.74.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

NYSE LEV opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.65. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.