Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Issued By B. Riley

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEV. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.74.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
NYSE LEV opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.65. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
