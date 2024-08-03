Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QTWO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

QTWO stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Q2 has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 721,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,992,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 721,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,992,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $216,676.62. Following the sale, the president now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 404,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

