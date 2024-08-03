Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Q2 traded as high as $72.89 and last traded at $71.39, with a volume of 57877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.47.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $71,429.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 239,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,299.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $2,122,167.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 47,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Q2 by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at $7,303,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

