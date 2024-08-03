Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Q2 has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $75.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

