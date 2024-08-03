Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DAWN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $52,308.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,434.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $43,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,877.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,731 shares in the company, valued at $349,434.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,068 shares of company stock valued at $874,173. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

