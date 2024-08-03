Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Issued By Roth Capital

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 81.82%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,980 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after acquiring an additional 458,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,139,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

