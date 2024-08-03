Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Issued By Sidoti Csr

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for PC Connection in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). PC Connection had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.
PC Connection Price Performance
PC Connection stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. PC Connection has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $76.39.
Institutional Trading of PC Connection
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PC Connection by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 12.82%.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
