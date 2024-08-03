Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repligen in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.88.

Repligen Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $161.67 on Friday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 646.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

