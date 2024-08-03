Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issued By William Blair

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.29.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $266.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.86. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 270.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.