Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

