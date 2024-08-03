Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issued By Northland Capmk

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.67 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

HLIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $13.92 on Friday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Harmonic by 780.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

