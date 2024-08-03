Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for International Petroleum Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for International Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$278.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.81 million.

