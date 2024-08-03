Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $145.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Leidos has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,976,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Leidos by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.