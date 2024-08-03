Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for TransMedics Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.88.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $150.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $171.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $280,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,173.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,342 shares of company stock valued at $13,642,015. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

