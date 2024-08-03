Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,368 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

