Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Raised by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.81. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.67 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.76 EPS.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$241.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$260.18.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$246.76 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$188.22 and a 12-month high of C$263.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$232.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$225.09.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

