Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Lifted by William Blair

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 34,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,338,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

