Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.95. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $20.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.88 EPS.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $191.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $210.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.