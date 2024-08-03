Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NerdWallet, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for NerdWallet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NRDS opened at $11.28 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.91 million, a PE ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

