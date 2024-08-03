Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Cut by Analyst

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Option Care Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $31.61 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

