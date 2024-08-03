Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Lowered by William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.73.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %

SPGI stock opened at $486.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $502.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

