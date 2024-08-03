Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.46.

Targa Resources stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,794,000 after purchasing an additional 252,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $187,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 234,749 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

