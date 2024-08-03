Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Boosted by William Blair

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

CAKE stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $2,335,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $6,838,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.