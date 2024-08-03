Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Boosted by William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Western Union in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

WU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Western Union Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

