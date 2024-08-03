Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Lifted by Analyst

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$252.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$246.00 to C$249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$265.00 to C$273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.92.

WSP Global Price Performance

TSE WSP opened at C$219.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$212.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90. The company has a market cap of C$27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$174.39 and a 1 year high of C$230.98.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.07. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.76 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSP Global news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec sold 2,884,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.30, for a total transaction of C$595,099,169.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.