Q3 2026 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Raised by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ram now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.34.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

