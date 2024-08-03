Q4 2025 Earnings Forecast for Consolidated Edison, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Consolidated Edison in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

NYSE ED opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

