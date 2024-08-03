Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Reservoir Media, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst G. Boss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -738,000.00, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.90. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Reservoir Media by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at $228,212,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,514.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

