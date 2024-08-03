Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QRVO. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of QRVO opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -147.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.72. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at $15,364,647.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Qorvo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

