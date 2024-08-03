Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

CBAN opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

