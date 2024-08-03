Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of El Pollo Loco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOCO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.48.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

