Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,007 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Orion Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,712 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 297,525 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 422,842 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 368,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 84,657 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Orion Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 283,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $241.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.83. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ORN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

