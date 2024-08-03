Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.8% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 342,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 319,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 9.4 %

SSP stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.