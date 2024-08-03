Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 15,921 Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $114.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on ISSC

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.