Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 25,931 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 538,251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 1.42. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,649 shares of company stock worth $161,206 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Articles

