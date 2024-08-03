Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,610 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 143.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 38,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $782.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

