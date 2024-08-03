Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $104,000 in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 5.1 %

QUAD opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.50 to $7.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

