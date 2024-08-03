Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $107,000 in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,094,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,670,000 after buying an additional 1,191,692 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 649,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Vertex Energy Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

