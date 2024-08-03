Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $165,000 in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aris Mining by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 751,046 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Aris Mining stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.00 million and a PE ratio of 12.29. Aris Mining Co. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining ( NYSE:ARMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Aris Mining had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

