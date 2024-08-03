Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $202,000 in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 224,950 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,947,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at $766,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,227 shares of company stock valued at $369,466 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Trading Down 3.5 %

PHR stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.