Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 10,076 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in First Foundation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 742,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 187,182 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $3,819,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $4,093,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.34. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

