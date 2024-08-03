Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 3,506 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.