Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 7,482 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of Western New England Bancorp worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 397,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WNEB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WNEB opened at $7.75 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $167.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

