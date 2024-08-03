Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 13,520 Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 223,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 179,809 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Stock Down 3.9 %

Patria Investments stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.74%.

Patria Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.