Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 145,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 35,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.