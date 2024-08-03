Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 216,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 197,879 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $449.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNNT shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

